Tanzania: Recovery Signs Rekindle Hopes for Tanzania's Real Estate Sub-Sector

Dar es Salaam — Real estate markets--both residential and commercial--as well as mortgage markets have in recent years been confronted with unprecedented challenges.

The predicaments include changing customer demands, affordability, regulatory framework and the Covid-19 pandemic that has severely disrupted the socio-economic systems.

In order to saturate the market, Tanzania is required to build at least 200, 000 units per annum because it faces a deficit of 3 million units, says a recent report by the Bank of Tanzania (BoT).

While improved from the levels of 22 to 24 percent in 2010 to 15 to 19 percent offered today, mortgage market interest rates are also still relatively high hence negatively impacting on the question of affordability.

Additionally, the central bank also reports that while some improvements have been noted, cumbersome processes around issuance of titles (especially unit titles) continue to pose a challenge by hampering borrowers' eligibility to access mortgage loans.

Regardless, experts say that the sector has some perks that have started to rekindle hope among market players, such that despite the cons the industry would recover and perform well going forward.

There is an increasing demand which is influenced by the gleams of economic recovery and the existing huge potentials in areas like Dodoma City, which is the administrative capital of the country.

What developers' say

Speaking to The Citizen, Watumishi Housing's chief executive officer Fred Msemwa said general market demand was relatively in normal levels until last year when the world was hit by Covid-19 pandemic that influenced some changes in customer spending behaviours.

He said in 2020, the pandemic caused the highest degree of uncertainties for developers raising doubts on future trends and how customer spending behaviours might change.

To developers, fears are that the spending behaviours that were picked during the pandemic would be maintained going forward and thus affect the market.

"For example in commercial properties such as office spaces, retail, malls and all other non-residential products customers had figured that they can operate from home, which raised concerns that going forward customers were going to maintain this thinking and as a result shrinkage to purchasing power of commercial properties," Dr Msemwa argued.

During the pandemic office buildings and space for professional exchange that provide in-person services and/or have personal points of sales had to close down due to social distancing restrictions. To some extent some of the office spaces are still vacant especially in the Central Business District (CBD).

According to Dr Msemwa, the pandemic was another reason why there was a shift of market demand to a more affordable real estate as customers became more price conscious and their spending behaviours changed into maintaining costs.

"Spending behaviour in post Covid-19 have changed especially for residential properties as customers fear uncertainty in the economic environment and thus shift demand to the more low, middle-income housing, and real estate," said Dr Msemwa.

He said that the shift in customer demand has also led developers to shift their focus to more affordable projects to cope with the customers' new spending behaviours.

The WHC boss said navigating through these perilous times, his agency, which is government run, has put in the market some affordable options.

He said, the recent market shock was a hard hit to developers who had built expensive units only to find that they cannot sell them.

"For WHC the impact was not much because people are still buying units, especially civil servants because we provide affordable options per their salary scale levels," he said.

The mortgage market

Despite challenges such as the taxes and capacity for long term financing, the mortgage market has shown some positive trends with an increase of lenders in the market.

CRDB Bank Plc's managing director Abdulmajid Nsekela, whose bank holds 39.73 percent of the mortgage market share, said there has been enough potential for growth as demand improves and new markets emerge, including the capital, Dodoma.

The mortgage market in Tanzania registered a six-percent annual growth in the value of mortgage loans from December 31, 2019 to December 30, 2020. On a quarter to quarter basis; the market registered a 4 percent growth in the value of mortgage loans as at December 2020 compared to previous quarter which ended on September 2020, BoT reports.

"Mortgage loans have become easier to obtain nowadays and the interest rate for the loans has also been subdued to affordable levels, so the market is favourable so far," said Mr Nsekela who doubles as the chairman of the Tanzania Bankers Association (TBA).

The central bank says that the interest rates on mortgage loans have since come down to between 15 to 19 percent from 22-24 percent that was offered in 2010.

Outstanding mortgage debt as at December 30, 2020 stood at Sh464.14 billion equivalent to $200.93 million compared to Sh445.21 billion equivalent to $192.81 as at September 30, 2020.

The mortgage market was dominated by five top lenders, that commanded 69 percent of the market. Apart from CRDB Bank Plc, which is the market leader, others are Stanbic Bank that commands 11.36 percent, Azania Bank (6.15 perecnt), NCBA Bank (5.95 percent) and NMB Bank Plc which holds 5.6 percent.

The CRDB Boss said currently due to the market potential developers have embarked on developing housing projects in Dodoma City since the government relocated to the region.

There are also a number of initiatives that have supported the mortgage market including developing the mortgage lenders capacity through the creation of the Tanzanian Mortgage Refinance Company (TMRC).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The initiative which was established in 2010 had an objective to expand the housing finance market, by providing medium-and-long-term liquidity to mortgage lenders.

TMRC was established under the Housing Finance Project (HFP) which was set up by the Ministry of Finance and Planning in collaboration with the World Bank and Bank of Tanzania.

According to the central bank, the company has already extended loans worth Sh134.7 billion ($58.31 million) to sixteen primary mortgage lenders. As at December 2020 refinancing and pre-financing mortgage loans advanced by TMRC were equivalent to 29 percent of the total outstanding mortgage debt.

"In the ten years that TMRC has been operational, a significant impact has been noted in the mortgage market;... mortgage repayment period has increased from the maximum of 5-7 years that was previously offered to 25 years that banks offer now," the central bank reports.

Investment opportunity

Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) has also commended that there is an opportunity for investors to enter the real estate market by forming a synergy with public developers or other private firms and provide commercial building solutions for residential and commercial purposes.

Other positive attributes in the market include the strong and sustained economic growth averaging between 6 to 7 percent for the past five years and the fast growing country's population.