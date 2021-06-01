Nigeria: Bandits Kill 15 People in Niger Community

1 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Laleye Dipo

Minna — Bandits have allegedly killed at least 15 villagers yesterday's morning in Beri town in Bobi district of Mariga Local Government of Niger State.

A mobile policeman was also reportedly killed by the bandits in the town.

But THISDAY was told that the men of the local vigilante were able to neutralise five of the bandits.

It was also alleged that the Beri Police Station was burnt by the bandits and several people were reportedly injured during the stampede that accompanied the arson on the police station.

THISDAY also learnt that another set of bandits stormed the Garin- Gabas yesterday' morning during but were met with stiff opposition from the youths of the town,

It could not be immediately ascertained the number of casualties on both sides.

Also some bandits raided Ungwan Bako in the Kotonkoro district of Mariga Local Government and abducted many people, mostly women and children.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) confirmed the incidents but did not give details.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Niger State Police Command, DSP. Wasiu Abiodun, did not respond to calls made to his cell phones for comments on the developments.

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

