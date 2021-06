A convoy carrying Katumba Wamala, the Minister of Works and Transport and a four-star general in the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has been shot at in Kisaasi.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning at around 9am. According to the video footage that has been circulating on social media, Gen Katumba is seen walking but his clothes are stained in blood. Unconfirmed reports state that he has been rushed to the nearby hospital for medical attention.

More to follow