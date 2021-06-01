Zimbabwe: Caps United Coach Dodo Faces Injuries Headache

Senior Sports Reporter

CAPS United coach, Darlington Dodo, is having a bit of a headache with injuries to some of his key players.

The Green Machine, who are yet to move into the second gear after drawing their opening two matches, will take on Herentals, at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

Valentine Musarurwa and Phenias Bhamusi were injured in the first game.

They joined Leeroy Mavhunga and Ian Nyoni, who were already in the casualty ward.

"It's a sad situation but the players are still being assessed and, hopefully, they get back to action as soon as possible," said Dodo.

"Ian was asked by the physiotherapist to start some light work and he trained today (yesterday).

"The three of them also had an appointment with the physiotherapist and by tomorrow (today) we should have a clearer picture of what to expect.

"Valentine should be out for some weeks. His leg is in a plaster.

"But, these boys I have around me tend to understand, they tend to read the game as well, they also tend to appreciate that whenever duty calls, they go in and do what they are asked to do.

"I am happy to have those boys around me but I am just praying that Leeroy, Ian and Bhamusi recover. I know we are going to be a great threat with all the players around."

Makepekepe are still to win a match.

They had to come from behind, in the first match against Yadah, to force a 2-2- draw, thanks to a brace from Ishmael Wadi.

The 28-year-old forward scored a 73rd minute equaliser, against Harare City, on Sunday. But concerns are mounting over Makepekepe's over-reliance on one man for goals.Wadi has scored all the CAPS United goals in the tournament.

"If you look at our team, we didn't have Phineas Bhamusi, Leeroy Mavhunga and Ian Nyoni.

"So, we were a bit thin on the outside areas and we had to opt for Wadi to start from the wide. But, Wadi is a utility player.

"He can play as a centre striker or wide.

"Even when I was with him at Bulawayo City I would use him the same way and he would deliver for the team.

"He is just one player who appreciates what he is told by the coach and does exactly what is demanded," said Dodo.

Herentals have also drawn their opening two matches.

Harare City are also on two points. ahead of their meeting with Yadah, in an early kick-off, at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

"We will try to consolidate on our strengths and, obviously, try and lessen the mistakes," said Harare City coach, Lloyd Chitembwe.

"It's practically impossible to avoid mistakes in football, you can't eliminate them all but the challenge is to try and lessen those mistakes."

Harare City have some exciting prospects in Clive Rupiya, Dinoleen Masukuta, Tatenda Tavengwa and former Dynamos man Emmanuel Mandiranga, who appears to have revived his game, with the Sunshine Boys.

Fixtures

Wednesday: Harare City vs Yadah (Grp 1, NSS at 11 am)

Herentals vs CAPS United (Grp 1, NSS at 3 pm)

Thursday: WhaWha vs Triangle (Grp 4, Mandava at 11 am), Dynamos vs ZPC Kariba (Grp 1, NSS at 1 pm)

FC Platinum vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Grp 4, Mandava at 3 pm)

Matchday 4 Fixtures

Saturday: Harare City vs Herentals (Grp 1, NSS at 11 am), Manica Diamonds vs Black Rhinos (Grp 3, Sakubva at 1 pm), Bulawayo Chiefs vs Chicken Inn (Grp 2, Barbourfields at 3 pm)

Sunday: Yadah vs ZPC Kariba (Grp 1, NSS at 11 pm)

Cranborne Bullets vs Tenax (Grp 3, Sakubva at 1 pm)

Highlanders vs Bulawayo City (Grp 2, Barbourfields at 1 pm), CAPS United vs Dynamos (Grp 1, NSS at 3 pm)