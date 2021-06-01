Zimbabwe: Businesses Urged to Assist Covid-19 Hit Returnees

1 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)

THE Zimbabwe Migrants Support Network (ZiMSN) has challenged Zimbabweans in both business and charity work to assist vulnerable groups in the Diaspora as they continue to grapple with a myriad of challenges spawned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This came after South African based Zimbabwean businessman Mr Justice Maphosa facilitated the repatriation of Zimbabweans based in South Africa, who had fallen through the cracks due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The secretary general of ZIMSN Mr Shelton Chiyangwa said his organisation celebrates and honours individuals who have excelled in various ways in South Africa.

"We have seen many of our countrymen and women doing well in private sector businesses. Generally, Zimbabweans are resourceful and educated therefore when they are exposed to opportunities they push to excel.

"One is then inspired to appreciate people such as Mr Maphosa who then give back to the fellow Zimbabwean communities living in South Africa.

"We have seen him providing buses for repatriation during the hard lockdown and it was a huge relief for our people. As a humanitarian worker I find that as a great thing worth to be celebrated," he said.

Maphosa owns Bigtime Strategic Group, a multinational conglomerate with interests in multiple sectors including aviation, information technology and food processing.

"As an organisation we continue to encourage and call upon fellow citizens in business and various institutions to continue looking at the plight of vulnerable communities even here in South Africa.

"Life is not all rosy for everyone especially with Covid-19 pandemic that hit hard on our people resulting in job losses.

"Such kind of gestures will help give a very good narrative even to local South Africans who sometimes tends to be very negative towards Immigrants and Refugees from African continent."

Mr Chiyangwa added that they are hundreds of people in need of assistance to travel from South Africa back home.

"Whilst we have been managing with our own personal resources, it becomes unsustainable and hence the need for other players to partake. Mr Maphosa came through at a time of serious need and as an organisation we extend our heartfelt gratitude in all the work he continues to do for our people," Mr Chiyangwa said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
Six Years On - Are Nigerians Better or Worse Off Under Buhari?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.