Zimbabwe: Businesses Urged to Assist Covid-19 Hit Returnees

THE Zimbabwe Migrants Support Network (ZiMSN) has challenged Zimbabweans in both business and charity work to assist vulnerable groups in the Diaspora as they continue to grapple with a myriad of challenges spawned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This came after South African based Zimbabwean businessman Mr Justice Maphosa facilitated the repatriation of Zimbabweans based in South Africa, who had fallen through the cracks due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The secretary general of ZIMSN Mr Shelton Chiyangwa said his organisation celebrates and honours individuals who have excelled in various ways in South Africa.

"We have seen many of our countrymen and women doing well in private sector businesses. Generally, Zimbabweans are resourceful and educated therefore when they are exposed to opportunities they push to excel.

"One is then inspired to appreciate people such as Mr Maphosa who then give back to the fellow Zimbabwean communities living in South Africa.

"We have seen him providing buses for repatriation during the hard lockdown and it was a huge relief for our people. As a humanitarian worker I find that as a great thing worth to be celebrated," he said.

Maphosa owns Bigtime Strategic Group, a multinational conglomerate with interests in multiple sectors including aviation, information technology and food processing.

"As an organisation we continue to encourage and call upon fellow citizens in business and various institutions to continue looking at the plight of vulnerable communities even here in South Africa.

"Life is not all rosy for everyone especially with Covid-19 pandemic that hit hard on our people resulting in job losses.

"Such kind of gestures will help give a very good narrative even to local South Africans who sometimes tends to be very negative towards Immigrants and Refugees from African continent."

Mr Chiyangwa added that they are hundreds of people in need of assistance to travel from South Africa back home.

"Whilst we have been managing with our own personal resources, it becomes unsustainable and hence the need for other players to partake. Mr Maphosa came through at a time of serious need and as an organisation we extend our heartfelt gratitude in all the work he continues to do for our people," Mr Chiyangwa said.