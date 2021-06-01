Botswana: Smartbots Game Changer - Tsheko

31 May 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — Botswana Innovation Hub's director of information and communication technology, Mr Tshepo Tsheko, has commended the SmartBots initiative on its proposition to drive transformation across the economy.

Addressing the media recently, Mr Tsheko said the initiative aimed at moving Botswana towards a knowledge-based economy by taking advantage of opportunities presented by the fourth industrial revolution.

He said one of its priorities was to co-create data driven products and services that leveraged on digital technologies.

Mr Tsheko said transforming to a knowledge-based economy was a vital component of modern economies and presented opportunities for scaling up the economy with the current natural and knowledge endowments.

He noted that it also required adoption of technology and building digital skills to ensure all Batswana benefit from the digital space to enhance current proficiencies and build new ones.

Establishment of the Maun science park, he said, was a welcome development to adopt smart sustainable solutions in Botswana.

"The Maun science park will ensure usage of sustainable living technologies to be developed across the research science, and technology fraternity and will act as a model for the development and adoption of smart sustainable solutions in Botswana," he said.

Mr Tsheko said through the SmartBots project, government was keen to develop smart farming to guarantee food supply and prioritise food sustainability.

He, however, decried poor ICT infrastructure, which he said would hinder smooth implementation of the initiative.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

