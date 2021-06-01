Malawi: MCP Strategises to Displace UDF, PP and DPP in Eastern Region

1 June 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera is to launch an offensive local campaign aimed at displacing the United Democratic Front (UDF), Peoples' Party and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the Eastern Region.

A strategic action group involving all MCP political players in the Eastern Region met over the weekend in Mangochi Boma where they conducted their meeting. The indaba drew party office-bearers--District Chairmen, Chair-ladies and youth chairs from all the 7 political districts in the eastern region namely Zomba, Chingale, Ntaja, Machinga, Balaka, Namwera and Mangochi.

Our source who attended the meeting said the group discussed the current political situation in the region in which the delegates from the districts expressed concerns at the lack of party visibility in the region and suggested grassroots engagement and recruitment through political rallies and mobility facilities for local party leadership.

The source further narrated that the action group which has been tasked with making sure that they religiously champion this incursion will find out what the party can do in the Eastern region to establish a romance with the people there.

The apparent lack of visibility follows the death of Alhaj Muhammad Sidik Mia, the Southern Region party supremo.

Speaking in an interview, Deputy Secretary General Gerald Kazembe who is Mangochi -Monkey-Bay, while acknowledging that the said meeting took place played down the assertions that the party has given a green light to launch an offensive operation in the region.

"It was one of those routine meetings where we call office-bearers to discuss party issues. Every party's wish is to conquer new frontiers and the growth of any political outfit is measured when you start enjoying support in areas where the same lacked and there are indicators to check if progress is being made and if there is need to change tact," said Kazembe.

"It is normal but whosoever fed you with the so called incursion or offensive operation was just exaggerating," said Kazembe.

The meeting was attended by the MCP big-wigs in the region namely Gerald Kazembe, the Regional Chairperson Hon. Kawalazira, Hon Munde, Hon Ngalande MP, Hon Lwanda, Hon. Kaisi, Hon. Hassan, Hon Sheik Fahad, Hon Sheik Abbas, Hon Khan, Hon Nyengo, Hon Matumula, Hon Chanthunya, Hon Ntandama, and Hon Gertrude Khan.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.