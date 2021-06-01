South Africa: Masilingi, Mboma Sparkle in SA

NAMIBIA's athletics stars Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma were in great form at the Gauteng North Athletics Meeting in Pretoria, South Africa over the weekend.

Masilingi won the third heat of the women's 200m in 22,28 seconds, which would have been a new national record, but unfortunately the time didn't count due to a technical error experienced with the electronic timing.

It was 0,10 seconds faster than her national record of 22,38 seconds that she set at the national championships in April, and was well within the Olympic Games qualifying time of 22,80 seconds.

Mboma, meanwhile, won the first heat in the same event in a new personal best time of 22,73 seconds, which was also within the Olympics qualification time.

Mboma also comfortably won the 400m in 50,10 seconds, finishing more than three seconds ahead of South Africa's Justine Palframan, who came second in 53,27 seconds. Mboma's winning time was well off her national record of 49,22 seconds that she set at the national championships on 17 April, but she once again comfortably made the Olympic qualifying time of 51,35 seconds.

Some other Namibian athletes also competed at the meeting and although they did not reach Olympic qualifying times, they produced impressive personal performances.

Ernst Narib finished eighth in the men's 400m final in 46,69 seconds, which was his personal best time of the year, but unfortunately he missed the Olympic qualification time of 44,90 seconds.

Narib's previous best time this year was 47,36 seconds, while his personal best time is 46,17 seconds that he set in 2014.

He also came fifth in his heat in the men's 200m in a time of 21,26 seconds, which was outside the Olympics qualifying time of 20,24 seconds.

Jolene Jacobs came fourth in the women's 100m in 11,80 seconds, which was outside her personal best time of 11,50 seconds, while she also missed out on the Olympics qualification time of 11,15 seconds.

Ane Rautenbach came sixth in the same race in 11,91 seconds, which was outside her personal best time of 11,77 seconds.

Mboma and Masilingi, meanwhile, leave for Europe tomorrow to compete in some international athletics events to help them with their preparation for the Olympic Games.

According to their coach Henk Botha, they will compete at the Josef Odlozil Memorial in Juliska, Prague on 7 June, while there is also a possibility that they will compete at the Rome Diamond League on 10 June.