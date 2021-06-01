Nigeria: Wikki Surrender Early Lead to Draw 1-1 At Rivers Utd

1 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

Embattled Wikki Tourists came close to a surprise away victory against Rivers United yesterday but were forced to a 1-1 draw when their host equalised at the death to end the NPFL week 24 encounter on even terms.

After suffering back to back home losses, the 'Bauchi elephants' shocked their hosts as early as the 4th minute when Stephen Gopey rose highest in the box to nod home Idris Guda's cross.

All efforts by Rivers United to cancel the goal proved abortive as Wikki Tourists desperate for revival deployed the best defensive tactics they could muster to frustrate the opposing team.

On resumption, Rivers United mounted more pressure on their visitors for the much needed equaliser but Wikki Tourists resorted to delay tactics resulting to their defender Mustapha Abdullahi getting a yellow card in the 59th minute.

When it appeared Wikki Tourists were running away with the crucial three points, Malachi Ohawume drew the home side level from close range in the seventh minute of second half added time.

The other week 24 match at the Ahmadu Bello stadium Kaduna between Jigawa Stars and Abia Warriors ended in a 0-0 draw.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.