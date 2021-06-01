Nigeria: Wikki Surrender Early Lead to Draw 1-1 At Rivers Utd

Embattled Wikki Tourists came close to a surprise away victory against Rivers United yesterday but were forced to a 1-1 draw when their host equalised at the death to end the NPFL week 24 encounter on even terms.

After suffering back to back home losses, the 'Bauchi elephants' shocked their hosts as early as the 4th minute when Stephen Gopey rose highest in the box to nod home Idris Guda's cross.

All efforts by Rivers United to cancel the goal proved abortive as Wikki Tourists desperate for revival deployed the best defensive tactics they could muster to frustrate the opposing team.

On resumption, Rivers United mounted more pressure on their visitors for the much needed equaliser but Wikki Tourists resorted to delay tactics resulting to their defender Mustapha Abdullahi getting a yellow card in the 59th minute.

When it appeared Wikki Tourists were running away with the crucial three points, Malachi Ohawume drew the home side level from close range in the seventh minute of second half added time.

The other week 24 match at the Ahmadu Bello stadium Kaduna between Jigawa Stars and Abia Warriors ended in a 0-0 draw.