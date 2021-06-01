Central Africa: Mashami Names 33 Players Ahead of Central Africa Friendlies

31 May 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Rwanda national team coach Vincent Mashami recalled 33 players for the upcoming two friendly matches against Central African Republic at Amahoro Stadium.

Amavubi will play two warm-up games against Central African Republic in preparations for the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The group stage of next year's FIFA World Cup gets underway in September. Rwanda has been drawn in Group E along with regional neighbors Uganda and Kenya, and Mali.

The friendly matches are scheduled for 4 and 7 June 2021at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

Mashami's side will start their quest for a first World Cup appearance against Mali before hosting Kenya and Uganda in the next two fixtures, respectively. Only the group's top team is guaranteed a spot into the final phase of the qualifiers.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Emery Mvuyekure (Tusker FC, Kenya), Eric Bakame Ndayishimiye (AS Kigali), Clément Buhake Twizere (Strommen IF, Norway), Fiacre Ntwari (Marine FC)

Defenders: Abdul Rwatubyaye (Shkupi FK, Macedonia), Salomon Nirisarike (Urartu, Armenia), Thierry Manzi (APR), Ange Mutsinzi (APR), Emery Bayisenge (AS Kigali), Clément Niyigena (Rayon Sports), Dennis Rukundo (Police, Uganda), Christian Ishimwe (AS Kigali), Eric Rutanga (Police), Eric Iradukunda (Police), Bryan Clovis Ngwabije (SC Lyon, France)

Midfielders: Olivier Niyonzima (APR), Jean Bosco Ruboneka (APR), Blaise Nishimwe (Rayon Sports), Djihad Bizimana (KMSK Deinze, Belgium), Muhadjir Hakizimana (AS Kigali), Djabel Manishimwe (APR), Martin Fabrice Twizeyimana (Police), Gueulette Samuel (RAAL La Louvière, Belgium)

Forwards: Savio Dominique Nshuti (Police FC), Alain Kwitonda (Bugesera), Meddie Kagere (Simba SC, Tanzania), Onesmo Twizerimana (Musanze), Jacques Tuyisenge (APR), Jean Bertrand Iradukunda (Gasogi United), Yves Mugunga (APR), Lague Byiringiro (APR), Kevin Monnet Paquet (St Etienne, France), Justin Mico (Police), Rafael York (AFC Eskilstuna, Sweden)

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.