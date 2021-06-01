Central Africa: Mashami Names 33 Players Ahead of Central Africa Friendlies

Rwanda national team coach Vincent Mashami recalled 33 players for the upcoming two friendly matches against Central African Republic at Amahoro Stadium.

Amavubi will play two warm-up games against Central African Republic in preparations for the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The group stage of next year's FIFA World Cup gets underway in September. Rwanda has been drawn in Group E along with regional neighbors Uganda and Kenya, and Mali.

The friendly matches are scheduled for 4 and 7 June 2021at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

Mashami's side will start their quest for a first World Cup appearance against Mali before hosting Kenya and Uganda in the next two fixtures, respectively. Only the group's top team is guaranteed a spot into the final phase of the qualifiers.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Emery Mvuyekure (Tusker FC, Kenya), Eric Bakame Ndayishimiye (AS Kigali), Clément Buhake Twizere (Strommen IF, Norway), Fiacre Ntwari (Marine FC)

Defenders: Abdul Rwatubyaye (Shkupi FK, Macedonia), Salomon Nirisarike (Urartu, Armenia), Thierry Manzi (APR), Ange Mutsinzi (APR), Emery Bayisenge (AS Kigali), Clément Niyigena (Rayon Sports), Dennis Rukundo (Police, Uganda), Christian Ishimwe (AS Kigali), Eric Rutanga (Police), Eric Iradukunda (Police), Bryan Clovis Ngwabije (SC Lyon, France)

Midfielders: Olivier Niyonzima (APR), Jean Bosco Ruboneka (APR), Blaise Nishimwe (Rayon Sports), Djihad Bizimana (KMSK Deinze, Belgium), Muhadjir Hakizimana (AS Kigali), Djabel Manishimwe (APR), Martin Fabrice Twizeyimana (Police), Gueulette Samuel (RAAL La Louvière, Belgium)

Forwards: Savio Dominique Nshuti (Police FC), Alain Kwitonda (Bugesera), Meddie Kagere (Simba SC, Tanzania), Onesmo Twizerimana (Musanze), Jacques Tuyisenge (APR), Jean Bertrand Iradukunda (Gasogi United), Yves Mugunga (APR), Lague Byiringiro (APR), Kevin Monnet Paquet (St Etienne, France), Justin Mico (Police), Rafael York (AFC Eskilstuna, Sweden)