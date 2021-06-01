Uganda/South Africa: Uganda Names Squad to Face South Africa in a Friendly

31 May 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Uganda Cranes interim coach Abudallah Mubiru has named a 34-man squad ahead of an international friendly scheduled for June 10th against South Africa.

Mubiru said the friendly match to be played in South Africa will be a good test for the team with some players being invited for the first time.

The two teams failed to qualify for the Total Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021, and will use the friendly to prepare ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers which will start in September.

After the retirement of skipper Dennis Onyango last March, Mubiru announced Egypt based forward Emmanuel Arnold Okwi as the new captain.

In March after failing to qualify for the 2021 AFCON, some key Uganda Cranes players including Onyango, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda and Micheal Azira announced their international retirement.

Uganda is pooled alongside Mali, Kenya and Rwanda in Group E of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Ismael Watenga, Charles Lukwago, Simon Tamale, Mathias Kigonya

Defenders: Elvis Mwomono, Innocent Wafula, Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, Aziz Kayondo, Halid Lwaliwa, Murushid Juuko, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Kenneth Ssemakula, Paul Patrick Mbowa, Enock Walusimbi, Hassan Muhamud

Midfielders: Taddeo Lwanga, Moses Ndhondhi Waiswa, Bobosi, Byaruhanga, Ivan Sserubiri, Bright Anukani, Kuchi Shafik Kagimu, Isma Mugulusi, Abdu Lumala, Ibrahim Orit, Joseph Akandwanaho

Forwards: Emmanuel Okwi (Captain), Richard Bassagwa, Patrick Kaddu, Derrick Kakooza, Yunus Sentamu, Erick Kambale, Allan Okello.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.