Uganda/South Africa: Uganda Names Squad to Face South Africa in a Friendly

Uganda Cranes interim coach Abudallah Mubiru has named a 34-man squad ahead of an international friendly scheduled for June 10th against South Africa.

Mubiru said the friendly match to be played in South Africa will be a good test for the team with some players being invited for the first time.

The two teams failed to qualify for the Total Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021, and will use the friendly to prepare ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers which will start in September.

After the retirement of skipper Dennis Onyango last March, Mubiru announced Egypt based forward Emmanuel Arnold Okwi as the new captain.

In March after failing to qualify for the 2021 AFCON, some key Uganda Cranes players including Onyango, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda and Micheal Azira announced their international retirement.

Uganda is pooled alongside Mali, Kenya and Rwanda in Group E of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Ismael Watenga, Charles Lukwago, Simon Tamale, Mathias Kigonya

Defenders: Elvis Mwomono, Innocent Wafula, Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, Aziz Kayondo, Halid Lwaliwa, Murushid Juuko, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Kenneth Ssemakula, Paul Patrick Mbowa, Enock Walusimbi, Hassan Muhamud

Midfielders: Taddeo Lwanga, Moses Ndhondhi Waiswa, Bobosi, Byaruhanga, Ivan Sserubiri, Bright Anukani, Kuchi Shafik Kagimu, Isma Mugulusi, Abdu Lumala, Ibrahim Orit, Joseph Akandwanaho

Forwards: Emmanuel Okwi (Captain), Richard Bassagwa, Patrick Kaddu, Derrick Kakooza, Yunus Sentamu, Erick Kambale, Allan Okello.