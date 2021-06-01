Zimbabwe: Fire Guts Historic Zibf Gazebo

The book industry has lost an important part of its history to fire.

This was said by Zimbabwe International Book Fair Association (ZIBFA) chair Memory Chirere after the association's country focus gazebo in Harare Gardens was gutted by a fire in the early hours of Saturday.

"The destroyed gazebo is where the iconic Chinua Achebe, alongside Luis Bernardo Honwana of Mozambique and others, showcased their literary oeuvre and addressed the media during their joint first visit to Zimbabwe.

"That spot had become a destination for book connoisseurs from across the world with books being displayed and briskly sold both on the ground and first floor. This has also been the venue for the Hifa Poetry Café for sometime now," Chirere said in a statement.

ZIBF has raised the Zimbabwe flag high on an annual basis, through the international exhibitions that have been running since inception in 1983. Since then, ZIBF has annually exhibited books in Harare Gardens, a venue conveniently located in the capital.

Chirere said while the fire was a big blow, the gazebo would be redone as this was in line with plans already underway for a major revamp of the ZIBF grounds.

The book industry was grateful for support from various stakeholders who had come to the rescue.

"We are glad to announce that some partners have already stepped in to assist us with rebuilding the gazebo and the vicinity. You may want to know that the ZIBFA executive board and the general council were already seized with redoing all our structures and the vicinity as a matter of urgency.

"We are still in the process of engaging other partners and all Zimbabweans. People abroad are welcome to lend a hand. We are much encouraged by the positive response so far."

Writers, storytellers, schools, tertiary institutions, publishers, booksellers, different Government departments and word lovers across the board would soon be apprised of what was on the cards.

"We will be announcing specifics of these exciting developments over the next few weeks in due course."

Chirere said 2021 ZIBF would run under the theme: "Book industry: the dynamics within".

He confirmed that the association was receiving positive responses for the traditional July-August event.