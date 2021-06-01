Zimbabwe: Zim Miss Olympics Qualification

1 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

Senior Sports Reporter

QUALIFICATION to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is proving elusive with the distance runners, who took part in the Retail Capital Langa Marathon Challenge in Cape Town, on Sunday, failing to meet the times.

Munyaradzi Jari clocked 2 hours 12 minutes 02 seconds, missing the qualifying time of 2 hours 11 minutes 30 seconds.

He finished fourth in the race that was won by South Africa's Elroy Gelant in 2 hours 11 minutes 22 seconds.

Jonathan Chinyoka posted a time of 2 hours 18 minutes 45 seconds, and settled for position 15.

In the women's section, Fortunate Chidzivo ran 2 hours 35 minutes 19 seconds, which was outside the qualifying time of 2 hours 29 minutes 30 seconds.

She came second behind Neheng Khatala, who was the first to cross the finish line, in 2 hours 28 minutes 06 seconds.

Jari and Chidzivo were part of the team that went to Italy, in April, and had hoped for a change of fortunes but it proved to be a difficult task.

This was their last chance, with the qualification period for marathon, having closed yesterday.

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president, Tendai Tagara, said it's been a difficult period for the athletes.

"It was tough for them, they now have to regroup, and concentrate on the World Championships next year because, for the Olympics, it's over.

"Running under pressure is difficult, especially for Jari, it has been a difficult year.

"Jari running 2 hours 12 minutes, it was a good time. It was a personal best for him. And Chidzivo it was also a personal best.

"I am happy with their performance although I am disappointed they could not qualify," said Tagara.

He, however, said they can still push for the athletes to try and qualify for 10 000m, which is still open.

"They can, however, attempt 10 000m, like Jari he is capable of running 10 000m as well as Chidzivo.

"So, there is the Africa Senior Championships and we will find out if they are mentally ready to run that or they can find another competition.

"South Africa still has two or three competitions coming, so they can still go and try to qualify there.

"We are hoping our guys in America, Chengetayi Mapaya, Tinotenda Matiyenga and Kundai Maguranyanga can qualify.

Ngoni Makusha will be in South Africa," Tagara said.

The closing date for track and field qualification is June 29.

