Zimbabwe: Mangwiro Explains Localised Lockdowns

Herald Reporter

Localised Covid-19 lockdowns are a management tool aimed at containing the spread of the pandemic outside that specific area while efforts to address the challenge are also directed to the place, Government has said.

Authorities restricted people's movement in Kwekwe by placing the district under a localised lockdown as well as isolation of suspected cases.

Bondolfi Teachers' College in Masvingo Province was also placed under lockdown recently after a spike in infections at the institution.

Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro said people should not panic.

"Localised lockdown is a management tool meant to control the geographical spread of viruses, not a reason for people to panic," he said.

"If the virus is detected, the best way is to contain it in that particular area without risking a spike in infections. That is why people's movements are being restricted in those areas so as to minimise the spread of the virus into other districts."

An expert in the Ministry of Health, who is part of a team that advises on Covid-19, Dr Raiva Simbi, said the localised lockdowns are working.

"The evidence we have is that the situation is under control because we do not have any new cases, the positivity rate has not increased," said Dr Simbi.