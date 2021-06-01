Zimbabwe: Mangwiro Explains Localised Lockdowns

1 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

Localised Covid-19 lockdowns are a management tool aimed at containing the spread of the pandemic outside that specific area while efforts to address the challenge are also directed to the place, Government has said.

Authorities restricted people's movement in Kwekwe by placing the district under a localised lockdown as well as isolation of suspected cases.

Bondolfi Teachers' College in Masvingo Province was also placed under lockdown recently after a spike in infections at the institution.

Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro said people should not panic.

"Localised lockdown is a management tool meant to control the geographical spread of viruses, not a reason for people to panic," he said.

"If the virus is detected, the best way is to contain it in that particular area without risking a spike in infections. That is why people's movements are being restricted in those areas so as to minimise the spread of the virus into other districts."

An expert in the Ministry of Health, who is part of a team that advises on Covid-19, Dr Raiva Simbi, said the localised lockdowns are working.

"The evidence we have is that the situation is under control because we do not have any new cases, the positivity rate has not increased," said Dr Simbi.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.