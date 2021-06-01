Zimbabwe: Theatre in the Park Back With New Play

Theatre in the Park has announced its reopening tomorrow, with a limited live audience adhering to the Covid-19 restrictions and regulations.

According to the organisers, they will start off with a new play entitled "Mwana Wa . . . " which will be played from June 2 to 4. Rooftop Promotions programmes manager Passmore Ndlovu confirmed the latest development and said the institution had more productions coming up.

"Since its establishment more than a decade ago, Theatre in the Park has had numerous plays scrutinising different issues, while also providing a platform for dialogue to the general public in Harare and other areas," he said.

"With the high penetration of internet, the theatre expanded, earning a wide reach through live streaming on social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube. After a long break necessitated by the novel coronavirus, gatherings had been banned and that saw the institution only targeting an online audience through virtual events live streamed.

"However, the first offering in theatre will be coming from June 2 to 4 at the same venue."

Ndlovu said the show will allow a limited live audience as a way to abide by the Covid-19 regulations, while also live streaming on the institutional online platforms.

"The play highlights the issues in an artisanal mining community while also exposing the inferior social position women occupy," said Ndlovu.

"It features Nomalanga who represents a business-oriented woman running a bottle store and bold enough to be refusing to be taken advantage of by cunning men. The piece reinforces the belief that people have power to exploit their resources and it also demonstrates the influence political heavyweights have in these mining activities."

The play "Mwana Wa . . . " dignifies the tradition of inheritance of the natural resources (minerals) from the ancestors.

The play features popular faces like Ratidzo Eunice Tava, Stewart Sakarombe, Tafadzwa Hananda and Taurai Kawara.

It also calls for the general public to take responsibility and make sure that resources are well managed.

Producer of the play, Daves Guzha, said it was a good time for Zimbabweans who have been starving for places of entertainment with their families in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.