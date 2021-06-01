Zimbabwe: Chinyengetere Leads Scoring Charts

Senior Sports Reporter

AFTER two rounds of action, in the Chibuku Super Cup, FC Platinum forward Rodwell Chinyengetere is leading the pack, with four goals.

He is closely followed by CAPS United newboy, Ishmael Wadi, and Tenax striker Farai Mugumwa, who have three goals each.

Chinyengetere, who scored a hat-trick in the opening round against Whawha, was on target again at the weekend, from the penalty spot, in the 2-1 win over Triangle.

Wadi scored a brace on the opening weekend and contributed one in Sunday's draw against Harare City.

Mugumwa powered the Premiership newboys to glory on Sunday, in the Mutare Derby, as they beat Manica Diamonds.

He scored a brace.

In the opening round, he was on target in the 4-1 defeat at the hands of Black Rhinos.

The Chibuku Super Cup is not short of goals.

Highly-rated DeMbare newboy, Shadreck Nyahwa, scored a double as the Glamour Boys ran riot, against Yadah, while Valentine Kadonzvo also grabbed a brace, for Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Mugumwa once had a stint with Flame Lily in 2015, when the Zimbabwe Correctional Services team were promoted into the league.

Unfortunately, the 30-year-old striker failed to flourish and quickly cut short his loan stint and returned to Tenax, in Division One, during the second half of the season.

He finished that season as the second-best goal-scorer in the ZIFA Eastern Region Division One league, despite only playing the remaining six months, of the season.

"I am happy with how I have started life in the Premiership. I did not get enough chances to express myself in 2015," he said.

"But, at Tenax, I know I am guaranteed of a place in the starting line-up and I try to return the favour to the coaches.

"I will take each game as it comes, and not set any targets for myself, as a club, we want to survive relegation.

"As for the Chibuku, we want to, at least, proceed to the next round."

Mugumwa began his career with La Sakubva, in Division Two, in 2007.

At Tenax, he plays as a twin striker with former Eagles and Eastern Lions forward, Malvern Dumbura.