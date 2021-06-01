Zimbabwe: Jere's Smart Meter Trial Rolled to Month End

Senior Court Reporter

Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) former regional transmission manager Engineer William Rukoyi yesterday told the court that there were other ways of resolving disputes involving the smart meter project that saw the arrest of businessman Farai Jere, his company and two other power utility company's engineers.

Eng Rukoyi, who testified as a State witness in a matter in which Jere, his company Helcraw Electricals and engineers Leonard Chisina and Freeman Kuziva are charged with fraud involving US$3,5million, said there is a clause in the contract signed between Helcraw Electricals and ZETDC on resolving concerns raised during the implementation of the project.

"There was a way whereby parties could resolve concerns raised over the project with the supplier having the final saying," he said. Eng Rukoyi, who chaired two committees that adjudicated during the tendering process, told the court that parties were to take outside avenues if they could have failed to agree on certain terms. He also told the court that samples provided by Helcraw passed the all the preliminary tests that were conducted before it was recommended to install the smart meters.

Eng Milton Munodawafa also acknowledged that inspection were done at every level before the project was implemented. The trial continues on June 28. Mrs Tendai Shonhai and Mr Tafara Chirambira appeared for the State.

Eng Rukoyi, however, told the court that there were some irregularities that were picked like failure to withstand moisture or dust, which could be rectified by engaging the supplier of the smart meters.

"Every bidder provided samples and the samples passed the preliminary tests which were above 80 percent," he said.

Engineer Milton Munodawafa, who also appeared as a State witness told the court that the samples provided passed the mandatory and technical tests and they advised the State Procurement Board. Eng Munodawafa also acknowledged that inspection were done at every level before the project was being implemented.

"There is no documented procedure and policy to be followed when conducting Factory Assessment Tests. The meters passed most of tests and areas of concern were disclosed in the report.

"Functionality was tested and was successfully demonstrated," he said.

"The project was well managed according to best practices and it was approved by the Board and successfully adjudicated the tender process," he said.

