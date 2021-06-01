Nigeria: What We Need to Produce Covid-19 Vaccines - Medical Lab Scientists

1 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

Medical laboratory scientists have called for adequate funding and necessary laboratory infrastructure to produce COVID-19 vaccines.

The national president of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), Prof. James Damen made the call while briefing newsmen about the association's 204th national executive council meeting and 15th national annual public health lectures series in Abuja.

He said, "Participants wish to assure Nigerians that as medical laboratory scientists who are skilled in knowledge and techniques of vaccine production.

"We are ready to start the development and production of indigenous vaccines against SARS-Cov2 and indeed all other infectious diseases. All we need is adequate funding and necessary laboratory infrastructure."

He said the country needed local vaccine production for local strains, adding that all citizens must be properly vaccinated and that the country should not continue to rely on imported vaccines.

Prof Damen called on government to give premium to laboratory strengthening, especially at the primary and secondary levels of healthcare delivery.

He said participants at the national executive council meeting also decried the systemic phasing out of medical laboratory scientists in most tertiary healthcare centres in the country as seen in the refusal of most chief medical directors to employ the cadre commensurate with a need analysis.

He said the meeting also advised medical laboratory scientists not to only have certificates of graduation but have scientific inventions in the form of test kits, vaccines, drugs and protocols in their honour. Research and development is the signature of scientists across the globe, he said.

While saying that Nigeria must build capacity to address her present and peculiar epidemics and disease outbreaks, the association said robust medical laboratories in the country would effectively investigate local disease outbreaks and epidemics.

"Participants affirmed that as long as biotic and abiotic relationships amongst humans, animals and environment remain, disease outbreaks at national, regional and global levels will always arise," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.