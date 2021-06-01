Nigeria: 31 Robbery Suspects Arrested As Police Raid Forests in Lagos, Ogun

1 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 31 armed robbery suspects during a raid at some criminal hideouts in Ajegunle, a border town between Lagos and Ogun states.

The police said the robbers had converted some places deep inside the forest at the border town into a safe haven.

They also said the robbers hid some kidnapped victims there while awaiting ransom payment.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, said the raid was in continuation of the command's plan to rid the state of criminals and cultists.

He said the command's Strike Team, in conjunction with the local vigilante groups in the Ikorodu axis, between Friday and Sunday, raided some criminals' hideouts at Ikorodu, Imota and Agbowa.

He said during the raid, about 28 suspected cultists and armed robbers were arrested.

He said the same squad stormed a forest, which has been identified as a hideout for suspected cultists and armed robbers at Ajegunle.

"The hoodlums engaged the squad in a gun duel before three of the suspected armed robbers were arrested.

"Two locally-made double-barrel guns, four live cartridges, some expended cartridges and two Bajaj motorcycles were recovered from the suspects.

"The case is under investigation at the Command's Strike Team, Ikeja" he added.

