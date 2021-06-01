Namibia: Chinese Businessman Eyes Oshakati Land

Chinese businessman Bin Yan wants to establish a brickmaking project which he says would employ about 70 people at Oshakati.

Yan said this in a presentation at the monthly meeting of the Oshakati Town Council on Monday.

Yan asked the town council to allocate three to four hectares of land near Omugongo Estate along the C46 road to Oshikuku, north-west of Oshakati, to him.

Yan claims that if the council allocates the land to his close corporation Oshana Crush Trading, residents of Oshakati and nearby towns would buy bricks at a reasonable price.

He also said he wants to sell bricks, stones and sand to northern town like Outapi, Oshikango and Grootfontein.

"Currently the industry has been monopolised by Henning Crusher at Ondangwa," he said. "This results in overpricing of products and delay in supply of bricks, stones and sand."

Yan said he would not contract a local company because he considers himself a Namibian as he has been in the country for 13 years. He said this while presenting a copy of his Namibian permanent residence permit to Oshakati mayor Leonard Hango.

Yan, who is also the managing director of Sanli Construction, said Namibia is his second motherland and that he has invested in houses, flats and offices in both Windhoek and Ongwediva.

"We have exclusive prospecting licences 7782 and 7783 at Karibib with our Namibian partner [where we] already invest close to N$5 million. We will create 48 new jobs and invest N$21 million. We will build a new factory at Karibib to cut marble and export to China," he said.