Gambia: Bakary Bojang Elected WRCFA Prexy Unopposed

31 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Bakay Bojang has been elected as the president of West Coast Regional Football Association (WRCFA) unopposed.

Mr. Bojang replaced Abdou Karim Sey at the association's elective congress held in Brikama on Saturday.

Karamo Colley, Lamin S. Sambou and Sajor Sowe were elected as the first, second and third vice-presidents of West Coast Regional Football Association (WCRFA) unopposed respectively.

Bakary Bojang was the vice-president of West Coast Regional Football Association (WCRFA) prior to his election as the president of the region's football governing body.

