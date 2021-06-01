Kenya: Matiang'i Extends Ban on Political Rallies

31 May 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Kenyans will have to remain indoors for the majority of the night while avoiding public gatherings of any nature in the day for the next 60 days.

This is after the government extended the dawn to dusk curfew by another two months in a move it insists will help slow the spread of Covid-19.

The curfew will be effected between 10 pm and 4 am daily.

During that time, transport of both public and private vehicles is banned. Eateries and entertainment spots are also barred from operating.

"This Order shall apply during the hours of darkness between ten o'clock in the evening and four o'clock in the morning with effect from the 28 of May 2021 and shall remain in effect for a period of sixty days thereof," read a legal notice dated May 28, 2021, and signed by Interior CS Fred Matiang'i.

Extension of the curfew comes as the country's health ministry warned that there was a high possibility of a fourth of the virus, as the Covid-19 numbers continue to surge.

A ban on political gatherings and processions that could turn into superspreader events was also extended for 60 days, as was a prohibition on overnight events and vigils, the ministry said.

But politicians, including President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga have consistently appeared to breach these rules.

Kenya has been under a form of a curfew since March 2020.

The country has since recorded 170,647 cases and 3,157 deaths, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health,with a positivity rate currently at 4.7 percent.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

