Kenya: Police Officer Shoots Man in Love Triangle Gone Sour

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is holding a police officer who allegedly shot dead a 32-year-old man during a fight over a woman.

Detectives based at Villa Police station in Embakasi, Nairobi, were notified of a shooting incident involving officer Titus Kipchirchir Kirui.

According to a police report seen by Nairobi News, officers found Charles Karugu lying down while bleeding profusely.

The officers called an ambulance and the victim was rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

"An Ambulance was called in which rushed the victim to Mama Lucy Hospital but unfortunately passed on before reaching the Hospital," read the police report.

An eyewitnessed identified the man who pulled the trigger as a police officer and eyewitness further told the detectives the said officer had an argument with Karugu over a woman

"According to the witnesses, the deceased was shot by a police officer known to them when they had an argument with an unknown male adult over a love triangle involving a woman," police said in a report.

The body of the deceased was moved to the city mortuary awaiting postmortem.

PC Kipchirchir was arrested and taken into custody.

Detectives who visited the scene of crime found one spent cartridge which has been kept as an exhibit.

Kipchirchir rifle an AK47 has also been kept as an exhibit.