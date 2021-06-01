Kenya: How Maina Kageni Cheekily Negotiated a 600% Salary Increase

31 May 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Thomas Matiko

Celebrated radio presenter Maina Kageni has revealed he once cheekily negotiated for a 600% pay rise on his monthly salary.

Kageni is not only considered one of the most experienced radio presenters in the country but also one of the best and popular media personalities in the business.

He boasts a huge following on his talk shows and social media which mostly consists of women and ladies, thanks to a large part for his topical discussions on relationships, money, and controversial current affairs.

Having landed his first job on Radio at Nation FM decades back, Kageni recently revealed on Jalang'o TV how he was once approached and 'poached' by Radio Africa Group (RAG) boss Patrick Qaurcoo to join Kiss FM.

"I get a call from Patrick Quarcco (RAG owner)... that time the phrase was (to) make the 'big switch to Kiss 100'. So we talked about my salary. Nation were paying me 60k (Sh60, 000), so I told him I was earning Sh180, 000 he said 'you need to come' and he doubled it. He gave me 360k and said join Kiss 100... "

Nation FM failed to counter the offer and Maina made the switch to RAG where he's remained to date.

Kageni is said to presently take home an estimated salary of close to Sh800,000 each month.

Besides his salary, the Classic 105 FM presenter, who hosts his show alongside comedian Daniel Ndambuki (aka Mwalimu King'ang'i) earns more from bonuses and commissions on advertisements he generates for the company. He's also a renowned emcee.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.