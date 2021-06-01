Kenyatta is My 'Grand-Brother' - Ndayishimiye

Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye appears to have introduced a new word in the English dictionary.

The 52-year old Head of State arrived in Kenya for a two-day working trip in Kisumu and in a joint speech at State Lodge in Kisumu, he twice referred to his host President Uhuru Kenyatta as his 'grand brother'.

"Your Excellency Mr. President Uhuru and dear grand brother... " he told a beaming President Kenyatta as he began reading his 11-minute speech.

Ndayishimite who is barely a year in office since replacing Pierre Nkurunzinza, repeated the word in his speech later on, even though it doesn't formally exist.

He had perhaps wished to refer to his host as big brother.

Other than that, the visiting Ndayishimiye praised the lake-side city of Kisumu, describing it as a 'wonderful' place.

"I am surprised by the beauty and level of development in this city," he spoke of Kenya's third-largest city.

On the luring of investors, he said: "We allow for the creation of a new company (in Burundi) in less than 24 hours. This visit is a good opportunity to invite Kenyan investors to increase the investments in Burundi. our country is ready for new investment and we believe that now is the right time, waiting two or three years may be late."

Ndayishimiye will be the chief guest during Kenya's Madaraka Day celebrations at the newly built Jomo Kenyatta Stadium on Tuesday.

