Ghana: Vice President Bawumia Donates Five Incubators to Kokrokoo Charity Foundation

31 May 2021
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has donated GHs 300,000 to the Kokrokoo Charities Foundation to aid in the purchase of five incubators for selected hospitals across Ghana.

The donation was done on behalf of the Vice President by his spokesperson Dr Gideon Boako and received by the venerable radio presenter, Kwame Sefa Kayi on behalf of the Kokrokoo Charities Foundation.

Dr Boako said inadequate incubators for the survival of pre-term babies at various hospitals motivated Dr Bawumia to personally donate to assist the project.

Kokrokoo Charities Foundation, led by Kwami Sefa Kayi has been calling for help from the public to support its "Project 100" initiative which aims at supplying incubators to hospitals across the country to save the lives of the infant.

Kokrooko charities thanked Dr Bawumia for this kind gesture and also lauded him for his philanthropic heart and character.

Dr Bawumia is noted for helping the needy, the poor, the sick and the aged a trait that has been part of him since his days at the Bank of Ghana.

Project 100 was founded by Broadcast Journalist, Kwami Sefa Kayi in 2014 to help, among other things, reduce infant mortality in Ghana through the purchase and installation of 100 incubators of $10,000 each.

