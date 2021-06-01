Tunisia and Libya to Review Legal Framework Governing Bilateral Relations - FM

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi said Monday he will visit Libya in the coming days, ahead of the creation of a joint Tunisian-Libyan commission and reviewing the legal framework for bilateral relations.

Jerandi was responding to MPs' questions at a question-and-answer session with government members

He reaffirmed that Tunisia's position on Libya is clear, namely siding with international legitimacy.

Indeed, "Tunisia sought to establish dialogue between the various Libyan parties during the inter-Libyan dialogue."

On the Palestinian case, the minister said a bilateral meeting is planned to set the conditions for granting visas and residence permits to Palestinians in Tunisia.

There is no agreement between the Tunisian and Palestinian authorities to cancel visas for any types of passport, including diplomatic passports, he pointed out.