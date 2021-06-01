Liberia: LERC Approves Guidelines for Customer Complaints and Dispute Resolution

31 May 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Board of Commissioners (BoC) of the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) on Tuesday 26th May approved the "Guidelines for Customer Complaints and Disputes Resolution" for the electricity sector in Liberia.

The objective of the Guidelines for Customer Complaints and Disputes Resolution is to establish procedures for investigating and hearing of complaints submitted to the Commission by customers who are unsatisfied with the services of electricity operators. The guidelines will also address complaints from customers who are dissatisfied on how a complaint is handled by an operator.

Now with the approval of the new Guidelines by the BoC, electricity operators will be required to submit to a "Customer Complaints Procedure" for approval by LERC to ensure speedy and effective resolution of customer complaints.

The customer complaints report will also be used as one of the benchmarks to assess the performance of the electricity operators by the Commission. A copy of the Guidelines signed by LERC's Chairman Dr. Lawrence D. Sekajipo is posted on the Commission's website for stakeholders, operators and the public to access.

The Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission is an autonomous independent entity established by Chapter 13 of the 2015 ELL for the establishment of a national Regulator.-Press release

