Ethiopia: Enhancing Tourism, Hospitality Sector Through Thriving Brand Hotels

Nowadays, tourism is one of the fastest growing industries in the world. It is the backbone of the economy for many countries and since the outbreak of COVID-19, tourism has been flourishing tremendously.

In cognizance of this marvelous contribution of the sector, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism has been implementing feasible policies which move the tourism industry a step forward. It has been developing tourist destinations, preserving heritages, renovating museums and promoting national parks. The Ministry has been executing various activities to make the nation one of the top tourist destinations by 2025. Constructing brand international hotels was among the activities accomplished by government and the private sector too.

When we trace back to the history of hospitality sector in Ethiopia, we get Etege Taitu Hotel, built in the early 1900s, believed to be the first modern hotel in Ethiopia. It was named after its founder Empress Taitu Betul, the wife of Emperor Menelik II. It was built mainly for the purpose of providing service to foreigners as a place to rest and dine. Taitu Hotel is found in the middle of Addis Ababa commonly known as Piazza. The ancient hotel has 264 historic bedrooms which are equipped with various important facilities.

Currently, the hotel industry in Ethiopia is developing in an incredible pace. Many star hotels have been built in the capital, Addis Ababa and state cities. The hotels are contributing a lot for tourists to stay in the country without facing any hospitality challenges.

Globally branded hotels have been opened in the capital Addis Ababa and other regional cities. This shows the government's commitment to take the hotel and hospitality service provision to a higher level.

Tourist Service Competency Accreditation Senior Expert at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Fasil Endale says that brand hotels are being built by domestic and foreign investors which could enhance the hotel and hospitality sector. He stated that the 3 star and above brand hotels would be expected to promote the hotel and hospitality service to meet international standards.

"Ethiopia especially our capital city, Addis Ababa hosts continental and international conferences. To accommodate all these workshops and conferences, you need to have modern and standardized hospitality service. The hotels which are going to be constructed would fill the gap," the expert claimed.

The hotel accommodation price is a little bit expensive compared with other neighboring countries, according to him, adding the price will be fair when the hotels in the pipeline resume service provision. Currently, Ethiopia has 8,000 brand rooms. This number would be expected to reach 15,000 in the coming three years. With regard to climate change and preserving ecosystem, the expert insisted that the government, private developers and other stakeholders will work in collaboration and consultation to see to the construction of environment and climate suitable hotels.

Besides, enhancing accommodation facilities, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Bureau has been doing great job over the last couple of years to get the tangible and intangible heritages inscribed in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Culture Organization (UNESCO).

Lion Ethiopia Tourism and Hotel College Dean Zerihun Mokenen for his part said that the hotel and tourism sector lacks qualified and skillful professionals."The hotel and hospitality industry is a very competitive sector. Professionalism is highly needed to run a hotel to satisfy the interest of tourists who come from different corners of the world. Hotel and Tourism Institutions like Lion Ethiopia should exert their maximum efforts to produce and trained human power," Zerihun explained.

Another challenge the dean suggested needs a remedial solution is lack of infrastructure and logistics. Tourists often complain about infrastructure developments in destinations. The government and stakeholders should resolve this issue to increase tourist arrivals.

"There should be an integrated system which connects tour operators, hotel owners, tourist site guides and other concerned bodies. These bodies could play very pivotal role in developing the sector," the dean underlined. Hotel owners and travel agents should build their capacity through sharing knowledge, technology, skill and experience from international hotel and tourism industries, Zerihun recommended.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ethiopia is mosaic country which has more than 80 diversified nations, nationalities and peoples. Their culture, language, history, topography and way of life are source of tourism that could show the country's glamorous beauty. To visit such tangible and intangible tourist potentials, modern facilities like hotels, lounges, restaurants, roads and other basic infrastructures should be built. Realizing all these important prerequisites for the tourism and hospitality sector, the Ethiopian government has been implementing policies that encourage private developers who engaged in the industry. It has been providing incentives for investors which allow them to import hotel materials tax free.

BY TSEGAY HAGOS