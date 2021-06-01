Ethiopia: Ehrc Makes Public Human Right Agenda During Elections

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) announced yesterday a six point human rights agenda, the minimum human rights agenda for all contending political parties to respect and pledge for concrete human rights actions during election.

EHRC Commissioner Daniel Bekele said that the six point human rights agenda is the minimum human rights agenda that all contending political parties to make progress on commitment for human rights values, avoid all forms of violence, increasing political participation of women, protection of vulnerable groups including women, disabilities, children, IDSs and others during 6th general elections.

According to him, asking political parties what the specific measures or actions they are ready to take to improve the human rights situation of both vulnerable communities as well as the Ethiopian population in general. The commitment for human rights is the necessary first step towards a peaceful electoral process. Human rights were violated during the last pre-election period. And the six human rights agenda should be respected to ensure fairness and credibility of election.

During the last couple of years, some good steps have been taken in Ethiopia. The country has made significant gains in terms of opening political space, improving the legal and policy environment, allowing all political parties to participate in Ethiopia's political process. Contrarily, the country remains in a deep human rights crisis. He said that the reform agenda is facing complicated challenges that emanate from socio economic and political crisis. "I believe we have an opportunity to continue to make progress."

He called all contending political parties to respect and demonstrate commitment for the six point human rights agenda at a minimum. All of Ethiopia's human rights issues shouldn't be resolved by a six point human rights agenda, but at a minimum the commission expects all contending political parties including ruling party and other stakeholders to demonstrate commitment for the six point human rights agenda, he stated.

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) Deputy Chairperson Wubshet Ayele urged the contending political parties to adhere to the six human rights agendas disclosed by the Rights Commission.

BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN