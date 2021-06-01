Ethiopia: Ethio-Telecom Unveils 4g Mobile Network in Dessie

Plans 5G in 2022

DESSIE -Ethio-Telecom unveiled its LTE Advanced 4G mobile network in the north east region of the country Dessie, town of Amhara state. The new service was introduced in the seven towns of the state in a ceremony held yesterday in Dessie in the presence of Frehiwot Tamru, Chief Executive officer (CEO) of Ethio Telecom and other senior officials from the town.

The organization is working on developing strategy to further enhance the service and speeding up business related activities, which will save time, increase productivity and other services. The service is now available in towns of Dessie, Hayk, Kemisse, Kobo, Kombolcha, Lalibela and Woldia towns of the state.

Speaking at the occasion CEO Frehiwot said over 44 percent of population has been made to access LTE Advanced 4G service using smartphones and the service will expected to reach 65 percent in 2025.

The new 4G advanced mobile network would benefit a total of 577, 000 residents of the area, it was learnt. She said Ethio-telecom has been working on launching the 4G mobile network in 103 towns across the country until June and it would launch 5G service in 2022.

So far over three million customers are using the advanced 4G service. Ethio-Telecom launched telebirr and so far over three million customers have subscribed the service and expected to reach 22 million users within the next one year. Over 3.5 trillion Birr is expected to transact within the next five years, It was learnt

BY HAILE DEMEKE