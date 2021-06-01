Ethiopia: Commission Working for Technology-Based Job Creation

ADDIS ABABA- Science based knowledge and facts research should be encouraged to create more job opportunities for citizens, says Job Creation Commissioner Nigusu Tilahun. To create enough jobs for youth and citizens in general the commission has established a 30-member job policy advisory council last year to study various sectors especially horticulture, wheat, milk and technology, he added.

The council has brought various studies to showcase in today's 3rd council meetings to discuss the studies and include them as policy and strategy to the commission so as to accomplish fruitful work, he said. On his part, Ahmedin Ahmed from Precise Consult Ethiopian Energy Market Accelerator Program Manager said we can drive job through adoption of productive use of technologies in Ethiopia in various departments.

He presented the paper for the policy advisory council members in the meeting under the topic "jobs and energy thematic working groups key policy recommendations" study finding or the study shows three highly selected potential value chains such as horticulture, Wheat and Milk production mainly inclusive farmers community in rural areas he added.

This research can be productive and practicable when the government, private sectors and investors are highly and actively engaging with the presence of some encouraging things, he added. He said for instance, in horticulture by using solar, water pumps and without electricity access can increase the production of horticulture by 300 percent and can create at least 130,000 new jobs for farmers. He further noted thus, horticulture alone can create jobs for several million citizens across the country.

BY MISGANAW ASNAKE