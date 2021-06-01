Ethiopia: Commission Working for Technology-Based Job Creation

1 June 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA- Science based knowledge and facts research should be encouraged to create more job opportunities for citizens, says Job Creation Commissioner Nigusu Tilahun. To create enough jobs for youth and citizens in general the commission has established a 30-member job policy advisory council last year to study various sectors especially horticulture, wheat, milk and technology, he added.

The council has brought various studies to showcase in today's 3rd council meetings to discuss the studies and include them as policy and strategy to the commission so as to accomplish fruitful work, he said. On his part, Ahmedin Ahmed from Precise Consult Ethiopian Energy Market Accelerator Program Manager said we can drive job through adoption of productive use of technologies in Ethiopia in various departments.

He presented the paper for the policy advisory council members in the meeting under the topic "jobs and energy thematic working groups key policy recommendations" study finding or the study shows three highly selected potential value chains such as horticulture, Wheat and Milk production mainly inclusive farmers community in rural areas he added.

This research can be productive and practicable when the government, private sectors and investors are highly and actively engaging with the presence of some encouraging things, he added. He said for instance, in horticulture by using solar, water pumps and without electricity access can increase the production of horticulture by 300 percent and can create at least 130,000 new jobs for farmers. He further noted thus, horticulture alone can create jobs for several million citizens across the country.

BY MISGANAW ASNAKE

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.