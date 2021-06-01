Ethiopia: Collective Effort for Hitting Two Invaluable Targets

Ethiopia and Ethiopians have now been endeavoring day in and day out to push the country steps forward via accomplishing the two grand assignments as successfully and timely as possible. These grand missions are--the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the long awaited democratic boulevard--the upcoming 6th national elections.

The GERD

Nile has vowed to get Ethiopia and Ethiopians compensated as it has so far merely traveled carrying fertile soil to downstream countries. This oath is going to be put into practice in the near future as it has hit over 80% journey towards an end. Ethiopians at home and abroad have relentlessly been exerting efforts to timely accomplish this project especially after the recent reform. This is really a promising move to help the country gain its east Africa states quo.

Time is up. No more alluvial soil will be carried out and no Ethiopian is left inaccessible to electricity and hydro power. It is the passage to prosperity, development and overall growth. The good thing is Ethiopia's being beneficiary out of its natural resource doesn't have negative impact on the interest of the downstream riparian countries. Since the county has never had intention of harming others and always run activities in good faith, all its efforts would undoubtedly bear fruits so the saying goes, "Truth will triumphed in the end."

A number of Egyptian scholars and Sudanese officials time and again made clear that either the construction or the fillings of the dam won't harm the downstream countries especially Egypt and Sudan. If this is so, where does the two counties sentiment of envy of Ethiopia over using the Nile waters which has been contributing over 86% of the water share come from? Merely taking the big water share Ethiopia has given, one can say the river almost belongs to it. It is with such a convincing reality and the full natural right to develop water bodies Ethiopia is always claiming to ensure its being the owner as well as user of the GERD.

In principle, developing the GERD is not only restricted to Ethiopia as the dam has come up with multifarious advantages to all riparian countries peculiarly the three ones-Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan. Hence, the two countries had better analyze multidirectional aspects of the Dam and are committed to help assist Ethiopia to successfully complete the dam with a view to growing together.

Not only is GERD Ethiopia's dam but is also the properly of all riparian countries to help them declare power independence. It is also going to be a trade corridor apart from the source of huge hydroelectric power. Thus, all riparian states especially the three ones have to join hands to well nurture the dam. It must be a source of unity and cooperation, not the cause of rivalry and confrontation. Thanks to the visionary leaders and true patriot negotiators, Abay is going to be turned into a source of wealth and supremacy from being a bandit snatching fertile soil and gracious asset.

6th national elections

The Ethiopian upcoming election is around the corner. Polling day is at everyone's doer. All preparations have been finalized to put the election in place. Electorate had secured a telling weapon in their pockets to all who is going to office for administration. The other indispensable milestone from which the country can garner significant benefit is the upcoming elections which are going to be held after twenty days. Having conducted sham election five times so far, the country has finalized preparations to provide the winning party with the national key to well administer overcoming the internal problems in relation to almost half a century long layered challenges and assignments with which the country is left.

The election is going to be a viable milestone for Ethiopia and Ethiopians as the country had conducted sham elections which were twisted as per the interests and directions some stereotypes, groups or influential individuals. The coming election is an historic step for the country to transform itself to the next level of success. Having an independent electoral board, impartial Supreme Court and other decisive institutions, the country has to be proud of its capacity to conduct fair, free, credible and democratic elations. To make this vision a reality, the national election board of Ethiopia, security forces at all levels, the court, all regional states and the general public at large are working from dawn to dusk to contribute their respective shares to the successful accomplishment of the election.

In sum, the country has been encountering futile attempts thrown from elements at home and abroad to withhold the two remarkable steps to go ahead. The falsehood propaganda and fabricated news TPLF remnants, some paid western media into which extraordinary great money was pumped during TPLF ear and the anti-Ethiopia effort of some officials leading huge global organizations have given the country hard time.

This illegitimate, benefit-oriented shouting can never get Ethiopian and Ethiopians retreated from working to successfully accomplish the two Grand National missions. Unity, consolidating fraternity, prioritizing national interest over minor political and ideological differences matter the most to safely pass the bad times Ethiopia has how found itself in. once elapse these challenges, Ethiopia's renaissance can easily be declared and citizens will enjoy having peace, serenity, wealth and other important assets overcoming confrontation and poverty.

Long live Ethiopia and its people!

BY MENGESHA AMARE