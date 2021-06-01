Liberia: Treat Development As Matter of Urgency

-UNDP Resident Rep urges Gov't

The Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Mr. Stephen Rodrigues has urged the Liberian Government to treat development as the matter of urgency here.

Speaking during a recent engagement with a cross-section of the Liberian media last week, Mr. Rodriques observed that the father you go away from Monrovia, Liberia's capital, the less you feel the impact of government's authority in the rural areas.

"There is a gap that has been around for a long time that requires urgent need to address," Mr. Rodriques said as he noted that the urgency in development should target the rural areas of the country. Although he acknowledged that Monrovia also has some gaps in terms of development but urgency should be made particularly in the rural areas.

He explained that basic service centers in rural areas need to be fully equipped and that provisions should be made to enable civil servants managing those one stop shop be able to retain certain portion of the amount being generated for their operational funds.The UNDP Resident Rep. also disclosed to the local media that the global body has a 5-year work plan for Liberia.

He said the overall objective of the UNDP's work in Liberia is to bring the government closer to its citizens including through fostering transparency, accountability and inclusive governance; and create opportunities for all Liberians to contribute to the country's sustainable development through promoting green and inclusive growth.

He explained that the UNDP through its 2020-2024 Country Program, will prioritize initiatives that reduce inequality; promote good governance and the rule of law, accountability, ease of doing business, and promoting entrepreneurship as well as private sector growth.

Mr. Rodriques further explained that an accelerated decentralization, which is also link to access to basic services and community development is also part of the UNDP's 5years plan.

He said during this period, the UNDP will also support the fostering of sustainable development, including protecting the environment and supporting investments in renewable energy.He stated that the UNDP is also supporting livelihood initiatives that support poverty reduction and building a pool of entrepreneurs that would spur growth and development.

The UNDP boss also explained that as part of efforts to tap into ecotourism, the UNDP is working with the Ministry of Information and other key stakeholders to explore the ecotourism potential of the country with a view of forming a nexus between the environment and growth potentials for Liberia.