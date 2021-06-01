Liberia: Lofa Road Ready for Weah's Visit

-Acting Public Works Minister

Acting Public Works Minister Ruth Coker Collins says all is now set for the President George Weah's visit to the county on the last leg of his nationwide tour, adding that with ongoing maintenance and renovation works, the road is prepared not just for President Weah, but Lofians generally who want to return and do their businesses.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information special press briefing Monday, May 31, 2021, Minister Collins said though the Lofa road had been seen as a threat to movement of goods and people, but after renovation works by various construction companies, it is okay for anyone who desires to travel to Lofa.

"We all know how bad the lofa road is, but with the ongoing renovation works by various construction companies I can safely say yes, the road is fully prepared for the President and his entourage, and Lofians who want to travel and do their business", she assures.

The Acting Minister narrates that on her last visit to the county, she saw roads and bridges under renovation by the Chinese company, CHICO, including roads along the Salayea-Zorzor corridor.

She also discloses a Liberian-owned firm, New Millennium Construction is currently working between Zorzor and Konea, ahead of the President's visit. "It may interest you to know that the corridor has been deplorable but the contractors and the Ministry took seize of the matter."

Minister Collins describes the route from Konea to Voinjama as the worst area on the entire lofa road, adding that she felt disappointed during her last visit, wondering why would a county that has so many border routes go through such difficulties, unlike corridor in the southeast of Liberia that experiences heavy downpour almost daily.

"What we did to as a ministry was to assign a construction company called Desire to work between Konea to Voinjama is the worst section on the entire Lofa road and I'm proud to report that they are doing well, and we are hopeful by today or tomorrow, they will complete the work on that road."

At the same time Minister Collins says the road from Voinjama to Foyah wasn't worst at, but has been renovated also. Meanwhile, the Minister discloses all is now set for official dedication of the Somalia Drive road in July. The project is being executed by the Government of Japan.

It has been widely speculated that Lofa is not prepared to receive President Weah because one of their sons, who was overwhelmingly elected Senator, Brownie J. Samukai is yet to take his seat because of stay order from the Supreme Court of Liberia having been adjudged guilty by Criminal Court C for misapplying soldiers' retirement funds.Senator-elect Samukai served as Minister of Defense under former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.