Liberia: Angie Brooks Centre Empowers Community Youths

The Angie Brooks International Centre (ABIC) in partnership with the Global Initiative Resilience Fund has provided US$30,000.00 to youths from six selected slum communities in Monrovia under the slum pitch festival.

The communities include West Point, Clara Town, Montserrado County Electoral District#10, Bentol, New Georgia and Caldwell, receiving US$5,000 each based on business plans presented to the Centre.

The Angie Brooks International Centre is an outcome of the International Colloquium on Women's Empowerment, Leadership Development, International Peace and Security held in 2009 in Monrovia, Liberia. The event was co-convened by former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and President TarjaHalone of Finland.

The Centre promotes women's empowerment, leadership development, peace and security throughout Africa. Consistent with its mandate to support decisions from the Colloquium in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, it actively engages in women's involvement in peace and security in Liberia and across Africa.

The Centre is named in honor of Liberian diplomat and jurist, Angie Elizabeth Brooks, who in 1970 became the first and only African Woman President of the United Nations General Assembly to date. In 1954, Ms. Brooks became Liberia's Representative to the United Nations, where much of her work involved the transformation of former colonial states into independent countries. She also served as Assistant Secretary of State of Liberia and a Supreme Court Justice.

By honoring her, the Centre seeks to honor women's leadership worldwide. ABIC is also committed to ensuring that its activities promote and nurture Africa.Project Coordinator MsGifty MENSAH has lauded the six communities for winning the fund which will enhance their effort in implementing projects.

She said ABIC will continue to work with underprivileged youths and provide seed capital to enable them start business venture in their various communities, emphasizing that the project targets youth in slums and ghettos. Receiving the gesture, the beneficiaries commended the ABIC and partners for remembering them, stating that they have been despised by their families and communities.They promised to use the fund wisely by engaging in soap making and other programs.