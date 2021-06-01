Nigeria: Tokyo 2020 - Dissolution of Sports Federation May Affect Nigeria's Performance - Dalung

The former minister of youth and sports development, Solomon Dalung, says the decision of the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development to dissolve the board's National Sports Federations May affect the country's performance at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics Games in Japan.

He stated this during the closing ceremony of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Region II championship in Zaria, yesterday.

He described the dissolution of the boards as a great setback in the democratic development of the federations in the country, hence may affect Team Nigeria outing at the world showpiece.

"The boards were duly elected and it was done under a given rule, so any inconsistency in the direction to turn the hand of the clock back should be challenged by the board, I believe what has been done by the ministry is a setback for sports development in the country and this may affect the country's performance at the upcoming Olympics Games," Dalung said.

Dalung however commended the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) under the leadership of Engr. Ibrahim Shehu Gusau for ensuring the successful hosting of the West Africa Region II Athletics Championship with eight countries in attendance despite the challenges in the country.