Nigeria: Militant Groups Join Forces With Tompolo, IYC - NDDC

Militant groups in the nine states of Niger Delta have teamed up with the General Officer Commanding, GOC, Niger-Delta Struggle, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, and protesting Ijaw Youths Council, IYC, threatening to shut down major oil flow stations, wells and crude delivery lines of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, in the region over President Muhammadu Buhari's refusal to instruct Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to inaugurate the substantive Board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The militants under the auspices of Supreme Egbesu Freedom Fighters in a statement by the Commanding Officer, self-styled "General" Agadagba Obus, alias Thunder, warned: "If the Federal Government refuses to inaugurate the NDDC board within the seven-day ultimatum already declared by Tompolo, then we will have no choice than to join hands with him, IYC and other agitating militant groups in the creeks to shut down oil exploration activities on all flow stations in the region.

"The Escravos-Warri to Kaduna NNPC major delivery crude line; Escravos- Lagos Atlas Cove delivery line; Trans Escravos Warri- Kaduna gas line that supplies electricity to Abuja will not be spared and also the Trans-Forcados 48- inch terminal underwater Shell/NNPC crude delivery pipeline with most of the Chevron RMP24 Clough creek line will all be brought to stand still if Akpabio refuses to lay off his hands and allow the Federal Government to inaugurate the NDDC board.

"The presidency and the Federal Government should hold Akpabio, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, and the Sole Administrator of NDDC, Effiong Akwa, responsible for whatever happens at the end of the seven-day ultimatum in the creeks of the region.

"We want to make it clear that with the way things are going, President Buhari, who was elected to provide good governanceto ensure the welfare and betterment of Niger Delta people and Nigerians at large, cannot fold his hands, keep quiet and allow so-called corrupt minded politicians from the region to push him against the wish of the people in the region.

"These and many other anti-people decisions are frustrating the tireless peace efforts made by some political leaders like the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and other stakeholders that have worked tirelessly to achieve sustainable peace in the creeks and now beinf jettisoned by the greed of just one man with a false fake pretence of forensic audit and no good intention for the people of Niger Delta.

"Rather, the crooked, fake, stage-managed and arranged forensic audit is just a ploy and slogan to shortchange, silence and deny oil-producing states and ethnic nationalities in Niger Delta proper representation on the board of the NDDC commission so that one person will continue to hold the entire region to ransom and it will not be allowed anymore."

The agitators further cautioned that the Coordinator of Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Milland Dikkio, "cannot stand on our way or calm us down" if the seven-day ultimatum was not heeded, adding: "The long emancipated people of the Niger Delta have been denied better life despite their blessed human and natural resources."

Urhobo're tired of this macabre dance--UYFC

On its part, UYFC's Coordinator, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro, said: "For us at UYFC, the Ijaw group, who filed out to protest since last week acted our minds and we are solidly behind every move to inaugurate Okumagba-led executive board and we shall stop at nothing to stampede the government to inaugurate a board constituted by the president and duly screened by the Senate of the Federal Republic.

"We have in Urhobo land the Otorogun gas plant, the largest in West Africa, yet, we have nothing to show for it. President Buhari will be deliberately inviting trouble if he refuses to inaugurate the board. The people of Urhobo land are tired of this macabre dance."

ESAN urges FG to constitute NDDC board

Addressing newsmen, Coordinator and General Secretary of ESAN, Henry Okpamen and Cyril Odiboh, respective stressed that NDDC was set up by then President Olusegun Obasanjo as a response to the cry and agitation of the people of the region over the huge deficit in infrastructure and other basic life's demand and it was, therefore, set up as an intervention agency to address the problems of degradation and underdevelopment of the Niger Delta.

"What is more troubling and surprising is the fact that Akpabio, who has continued to frustrate every effort to set up the NDDC board in line with the laws setting it up is from Niger Delta.

"We call on our political leaders, traditional rulers, opinion leaders, youth groups, student organisations and other critical stakeholders in the region to speak up against this grave injustice that is being meted out to Niger Deltans.

We support the ongoing forensic audit designed to reposition the commission for effective and efficient service delivery in line with the vision of the founding fathers, but carrying it out under supervision unknown to law amounts to trying to correct a wrong, using a wrong approach, which will ultimately deliver the wrong and unacceptable result."

Vanguard News Nigeria