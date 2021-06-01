Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Tasks Govt On Funding of Badagry Expressway, Apapa Ports Access Roads, Others

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to provide adequate funding for the 18 kilometre-Lagos-Badagry expressway re-construction project, and Apapa ports access roads, as well as other Federal road projects in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said this during a courtesy visit by the House of Representatives Committee on Works, led by its Chairman, Mr. Abubakar Abubakar, at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

He also tasked the Federal Government to speed up the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The governor said: "We are happy with the level of work that has been done on the Apapa-Oshodi expressway but we need to do a lot of clean-up. There is still a side of the road that has not been completed. We know this is a special dispensation given the Order 8 that has been used but we can still go back and clean up the areas, especially around the Tin-Can Port and Apapa Port, so that we can free the traffic in all those areas and take it up to Ijora.

"The Lagos-Badagry Expressway is one that I am aware of that doesn't have sufficient funding."

"The Lagos-Badagry Expressway is an international gateway. We heard that Ghana, the Republic of Benin and Togo have completed their portion; it is a trans-West Africa corridor that five countries pass through. But it is only the Nigerian part of it that has not been fully fixed, which is from Seme border into Lagos and go straight to the port.

"But Lagos, on its own, has leaped to start something. So, we are doing a 10-lanes highway and we have done almost 18 kilometers of that and we are taking it to a place called Okokomaiko.

"We have been expecting the Federal Government and the Federal Ministry of Works to push it and take it to Badagry. Our desire is for them to make it a 10-lanes highway. We are building for the future and we can put a rail in the middle of the corridor.

"When we are building for a future, we should not be scared. It is an international road and it can take a high level of traffic. That is one place we believe you will look into."

While commending the Federal Ministry of Works' intervention on some of the federal roads in Lagos, urged FG to speedily consider the major failed portions of the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road and other Class A federal roads that are important in decongesting traffic out of Lagos.

He said: "We are not leaving everything to Federal Government. We are also taking up the responsibility of trying to build the Fourth Mainland Bridge. We will work and collaborate with Federal Government at some point. It is a 37-kilometer ring road that is going to exit finally on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. It is audacious but we are looking to use the PPP model to be able to build it.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We believe that you should be able to see Phase One of it coming out before the end of this administration. We are not leaving anything to chance. We are doing 18-kilometer six-lane, rigid pavement in Lekki-Epe Expressway. We are doing 10 kilometers six-lane regional roads and several others. We are doing bridges and other constructions on our own. That is what can open up and free a city.

"We are not just only doing that, we are pushing movement on our waterways. We are doing our rails so that we can have integrated mass transportation using rail, waterways and road connectivity in Lagos. We want everybody to come here to see that it is comparable to any city in the world. That is our plan."

Speaking earlier, Abubakar said his committee has reached out to the contractor in charge of the Marine and Eko Bridge and they promised that the project will be completed in four weeks, adding that the committee is also working on a new project in Lagos, which is Isolo-Mushin Road.

Vanguard News Nigeria