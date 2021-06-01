Zimbabwe: Dhlakama Wants Maximum Concentration

Ngezi Platinum coach Rodwell Dhlakama has urged his charges to retain high concentration levels if they are to make an impact in the Chibuku Super Cup.

The Mhondoro team seemed to be retiring to bed in the second-half of their 3-0 win over Whawha at Mandava on Sunday.

They got all their goals in a rampant first half performance which they failed to replicate in the second stanza.

Instead,Whawha would have found their way back into the match had they been technically sound in the attacking third.

And Dhlakama is a worried man.

"Maybe we got too comfortable when we went 3-0 up before the break," Dhlakama said.

"But, it is an issue we will talk about at length.

"This is the highest level of club football in the country and complacency is one thing that you cannot afford.

"Concentration levels at this stage of the game should remain high throughout a game.

"As soon as we scored those three goals, we seemed to be getting comfortable and we then offered little threat to our opponents in the entire second half.

"Concentration is definitely something that we need to work on.

"We showed very good recovery spirit in our opening match against Triangle when we came from behind to claim a 3-1 victory.

"But, overall, I am very excited with my boys.

"There was a marked improvement in all aspects of the game. Physically and psychologically, we were very much up there but certainly, we need to work on our concentration levels."

He said he is still working to fine-tune combinations given that he has an almost new-look side at his disposal.

Only goalkeeper Nelson Chadya and the back four that comprise captain Qadr Amini, the longest serving Keith Murera,Polite Moyo and Gerald Takwara were in the system two years ago.

The midfield and strikeforce is still gelling into the philosophy and they should take credit for netting six goals in just two matches.

Four of those goals were scored by former Dynamos sons Denver Mukamba and Valentine Kadonzvo.

Mukamba grabbed a brace in the opener against Triangle with Kadonzvo netting twice in the victory over Whawha.

The other goals came from the ex-Black Rhinos duo of Marvellous Mukumba and Wellington Taderera whose strikes sandwiched Mukamba and Kadonzvo's braces respectively.

"Yes, the players are still gelling and I am loving every bit of it.

"It is a work in progress but I am very happy with the progress we are seeing. We will keep on working very hard to keep on improving."

The Mhondoro team have since shifted their attention to the epic clash against FC Platinum on Thursday.

Ngezi are sitting in second place behind their opponents on Thursday on goal difference, both clubs having won their opening two games.

Murera, who played a blinder against Whawha said the platinum derby is a must-win for his side.

"Look, we are sitting in second place but we have a chance to climb atop," he said.

"This is going to be a tough match. But we are going all out for a win. Let's see how it will unfold."