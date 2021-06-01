Nigeria: Vanguard's Editor Emerges Publicity Secretary of Nigerian Guild of Editors

1 June 2021
The Editor, Vanguard Media Limited, Mr. Eze Anaba, has emerged publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE.

Anaba defeated his opponent and incumbent, Chooks Oko, with a wide margin of 111 votes to emerge the Social/Publicity Secretary of the guild.

The Chairman, Screening and Election Committee, Bonnie Iwuoha, announced the election results at the 40th Biennial Convention of the guild held in Kano.

Iwuoha said Anaba was elected winner after polling 164 votes against his opponent, who scored 53 votes.

The Chairman also declared the incumbent President, Mustapha Isa, winner after polling 176 votes against his opponent, Victoria Ibanga's 54 votes.

Other executive members elected were Samuel Egbala (VP East), Bolaji Adebiyi (VP West), Austeen Elewodalu (Assistant General Secretary) and Steve Nwosu (Treasurer).

Standing Committee members elected included Gabriel Akinadewo, Onuoha Ukeh and Wole Sogunle (West), Umoru Ibrahim and Adesina Gbenga (North) while Nguwoke Nguwoke and Boma Nwuke (East) emerged unopposed.

"The constitution of the guild allocated two standing committee members to the North and East while it allocated three seats to the West," Iwuoha explained.

Other executives elected unopposed were Ali M. Ali as Deputy President while Kila Habibu Nuhu and Iyobosa Uwugiaren as Vice President (North) and General Secretary respectively.

The new executive members would oversee the affairs of the guild for the next two years. They were sworn in Monday night.

