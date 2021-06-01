South Africa: Employment Drive Heads to Msukaligwa

1 June 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Employment and Labour will over the next two weeks embark on a job seekers' registration drive in the Msukaligwa Local Municipality in Mpumalanga.

The drive will see unemployed youth in the municipality registered for possible work opportunities.

The campaign will be spearheaded by the department's Public Employment Services (PES).

"PES will embarking on a labour search in the communities of Msukaligwa Local Municipality from 1 - 4 June 2021 and 07 - 11 June 2021. The schedule for the second week will be communicated in due course," the department said.

During the sessions, PES will register work seekers on the Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) database, as well as provide employment counselling.

The objectives of the sessions are to, amongst others, raise awareness about PES and its free services for work seekers, and conduct a labour search for opportunities that are available. The sessions will also provide employment counselling.

The sessions are scheduled as follows:

Breyten Ward 13 and 14, on 1 June at 8am.

Lothair Ward 15 and 12, 2 June at 8am.

Chrissiesmeer 19 & Warburton ward 12, 3 June at 8am

Davel Ward 10, 4 June at 8am.

