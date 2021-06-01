Nigeria: UNESCO Backs Yoruba Carnival of Culture

1 June 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Adewale Ajayi

Fresh facts have emerged that the United Nation Education and Scientific Organisation (UNESCO) has thrown its weight behind the World Yoruba Carnival of Arts and Culture festival which is scheduled to hold February next year.

According to the coordinator of the proposed carnival Otunba Femmy Carrena, it is a carnival to revisit Yoruba's positive history, culture and traditions that has survived for millennia.

Carrena added that the carnival is designed as the grandmaster of all world renowned carnivals and festivals like the Rio Carnival in Brazil, the Notting Hill.

"UNESCO has endorsed and shown interest in the historic carnival. The Brazilian and the Cuban Embassies respectively shall be involved actively in the carnival."

"The operational headquarters of the carnival is in Ile-Ife, the Ooni's Palace to be precise while its administrative office stays in Lagos for easy correspondence."

