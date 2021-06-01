Nigeria: Buhari Fires NSITF Boss, 12 Other Top Officials

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the removal of the Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) Mr. Bayo Somefun, along with 12 top management staff of the organisation, from office.

The president has also ordered the sack of the three Executive Directors - Finance and Investment, Mr. Jasper Azuatalam; Operations, Mr. Tijani Sulaiman and Administration and Human Resources, Mrs. Olukemi Nelson as well as nine top management officers of the organisation.

A statement signed by the Deputy Director, Press

Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr. Charles Akpan said the dismissal of the affected officers took effect from July 1, 2020.

Buhari subsequently approved the appointment of Dr. Michael Akabogu as the new Managing Director of NSITF.

Until his present appointment, Akabogu was the General Manager, Risk Management Department of the NSITF.

The new Executive Directors are: Finance and Investment

Mrs. Akinwale Caroline Temitope; Executive Director, Administration, Mrs. Allagoa, Maureen; and Executive Director, Operations, Mr. Gana Modu.

The appointments of nine top management officers on suspension with the Managing Director and the Executive Directors were also terminated compulsorily with some to be retired after demotion in ranks from their present ranks as recommended by the panel.

The embattled former MD and the three Executive Directors are to refund to the NSITF Treasury a total of N181, 056,000 being illegal over-payments in salaries, allowances such as overseas travels, leave allowances for self and spouses in overseas, house allowance, DSTV and club registration and extraneous allowances not approved by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC).

The reconstitution of the NSITF management board followed the approval of the recommendations of the Report of the Presidential Joint Board and Audit Investigation Panel set up by the President in July 2020 to investigate the infractions of the Public Procurement Act, 2007, and the Financial Regulations (FR) in the NSITF.

In approving the implementation of the recommendations in the Panel's report, the President specifically approved the immediate replacement of the sacked officers from the pool of General Managers of the NSITF and if necessary sourcing of capable hands from sister corporate organisations to uplift performance in the NSITF.

The statement said that other nine top Management staff whose appointments were terminated for various infractions and who have also benefitted from the excess remuneration are to refund such overpayments to the panel.

The affected staff are: General Manager, Administration, Bashorun Olumide; General Manager, Finance and Accounts, Alhaji Lawan Tahir; General Manager, Claims

and Compensation, Chris Esedebe; Deputy General Manager, Finance, Enyinanya Sike; Deputy General Manager, Training, Dorothy Tukura; , Assistant General Manager, Audit, Victoria Ayantuga; Deputy General Manager, Investment, Dotun Adegbite; Deputy General Manager, Legal, Arokoyo Olutoye; Deputy General Manager, Procurement, Abdul Rasheed Lawan

The President also approved and directed that the Head of Service of the Federation terminate the appointment and dismiss the erstwhile Head of Procurement Department, Mr. Abdulrasheed Lawal from the Public Service with effect from the date of suspension.

The President also approved that erring companies and persons who default/neglect/refuse to make refunds of illegal monies paid to them will be sent to Anti-graft agencies - Economic and Financial Crimes Commission - EFCC and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission - ICPC) by the Minister of Labour and Employment for further necessary action.

The president directed the Minister to take all appropriate actions as need arises to revitalise and reposition the organisation to fulfill their mandates in accordance with the Enabling Act