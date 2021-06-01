Kenya: Elsa Majimbo - I'd Rather Live in South Africa Than Nairobi

1 June 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hillary Kimuyu

Comedian Elsa Majimbo says she's fed up with online bullying by Kenyans, adding she'd rather settle in South Africa other than Nairobi for that reason.

"I've been bullied in Nairobi my whole life," the popular comedian told #ABtalks.

Elsa transformed into a social media sensation within and beyond Kenya's borders in 2020.

But amid her successes which have been recognized globally, she admits her own compatriots have turned to her biggest critics and even bullies, a development that has 'hurt' her.

"It does hurt. It really hurts. Negativity has a way of overshadowing the good. It's not the bullying that hurt me most, it was the pity. People asking whether I was okay or was about to hurt myself. I don't want to pity myself because I want to be in a peaceful space." She says.

Majimbo who is currently in Dubai says that after she leaves the UAE, she would rather hop from country to country than return to Nairobi.

"Nairobi is the worst option possible... If I have nowhere to go I'll go back to South Africa. I have a home there," she adds.

The internet star and comedian also talks about the difficulties she has faced including racism, bullying, and criticism from her parents.

"Anyone who is light-skinned will always be treated better (in Kenya)," she said when asked whether she has been a victim of racism or cyberbullying.

#ABtalks is a podcast hosted by Anas Bukhash who talks with unique celebrity personalities from across the world. Chapter 66 of the podcast is all about Elsa who reveals how she dropped out of schooling last year in the wake of her internet fame.

She has, in the past, accused Kenyans of rubbishing her talent.

Due to her opinion on Kenyans, the teenager, who has the South African flag on her Twitter username, has created virtual enemies with several online users, who accuse her of being unpatriotic.

Despite the negativity, Majimbo has been on quite a roll in the last few months, imparting an almost close-knit relationship with Beyonce and Rihanna.

Rihanna went the extra mile to send a personal handwritten letter to her.

In March, she announced she had collaborated with an Italian top fashion company on a 'special project'.

Her rise to fame is notable because she has not been welcomed graciously into Kenya's social scene and has been the subject of constant attack by Kenyans on social media.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
Six Years On - Are Nigerians Better or Worse Off Under Buhari?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.