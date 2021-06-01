Rwanda: You Made the Country Proud, Kagame Tells Patriots

President Paul Kagame on Monday hosted Patriots Basketball Club at Village Urugwiro, in a ceremony where he commended the team's performance at the just-concluded Basketball Africa League (BAL) tournament held in Kigali.

During the two-week inaugural tournament, Patriots won three games in five games, going up to the semi-finals. They finished fourth in the 12-team continental showpiece.

Addressing players and staff members of the club, President Kagame said that despite the team failing to lift the trophy, Rwandans were proud for the achievement.

"I am sure you might be feeling unhappy because you did not lift the trophy, but I think you should be proud; you should be happy that you made others proud as well," he said.

"Your participation was very important. You gave meaning to our country hosting of the BAL," the head of state said.

The BAL, an NBA-backed showpiece was held at the Kigali Arena, from May 16 to 30, bringing together 12 clubs from different African countries which went through a rigorous qualification phase.

"That in itself is something you should be proud of. I am sure that what you did not achieve this time around, you must be thinking of and planning to achieve it next time," Kagame said.

Kagame, who watched a number of games, reminded the 2019/20 local champions that winning and losing are part of life.

"In life, in everything, you win some, you lose some. It doesn't matter who you are, it doesn't matter where you come from, there is always winning and losing,"

But the best way to look at it, he pointed out, is to understand that there is winning in losing, he said.

"When you lose, don't waste that loss. Because that loss brings you lessons to learn. What can I do better? What did I not do so well? And why? Then in answering those questions, you make yourself better. And I think that is winning."

He promised continued support to the sport, but also reiterated the country's ambitions to invest in even more sports disciplines.

"As a country, we have to invest in other sports activities as well. But there is your share, which you have earned already by being there and doing what you have been doing. We promise we shall give you your share of support."

The BAL in its inaugural edition concluded Sunday, May 30 at the Kigali Arena, after what most basketball fans described as a remarkable showpiece, despite being held with the restrictions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Egyptian Giants, Zamalek defeated US Monastir (Tunisia) 76-63 to win the tournament that was broadcast to fans in 215 countries and regions and in 15 languages.