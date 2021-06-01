Rwanda: Ngwabije, Rwatubyaye Jet in for Amavubi Friendlies

31 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Bryan Ngwabije, a Rwandan defender who plies his trade in France for third division side, Sporting Club de Lyon joined the Amavubi camp on Monday ahead of two friendly matches against the Central African Republic.

If Ngwabije is selected to play, it will be his first cap in the national team. Abdul Rwatubyaye who plays for Macedonian side FC Shkupi also joined residential camp on Monday.

Amavubi will take on the Central Africa Republic in two warm-up games in Kigali on June 4 and 7 as the team prepares for World Cup Qualifiers.

The two friendly matches are part of the team's preparations for Group E along with regional neighbors Uganda and Kenya, and Mali.

Foreign based players that were called up by coach Vincent Mashami are; goalkeeper Clément Buhake Twizere of Strommen IF in Norway, Denis Rukundo (Police, Uganda), Salomon Nirisarike (Urartu, Armenia), Djihad Bizimana (KMSK Deinze, Belgium) and Gueulette Samuel (RAAL La Louvière, Belgium).

Others are Meddie Kagere (Simba SC, Tanzania), Onesmo Twizerimana (Musanze), Jacques Tuyisenge (APR), Rafael York (AFC Eskilstuna, Sweden) and St Etienne striker Kevin Monnet Paquet.

Vincent Mashami's side will start their quest for a first World Cup appearance against Mali before hosting Kenya and Uganda in the next two fixtures, respectively.

Only the group's top team is guaranteed a spot into the final phase of the qualifiers.

Amavubi reached the group stages after edging out Seychelles 10-0 on aggregate in the preliminary round last October.

The final round will see ten teams drawn into five home and away ties, with the five winners, automatically securing tickets to represent Africa at the Fifa World Cup 2022.

Warm-up matches

June, 4

Rwanda vs Central Africa

June, 7

Rwanda vs Central Africa

