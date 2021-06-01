Nigeria: Gulak - Nigeria Gradually Drifting to Anarchy - Southern Senators

Ado Ekiti — The Southern Senators Forum (SSF), has described the death of former Presidential Adviser on Political Matters, Mr. Ahmed Gulak, as a national disaster and signal that the country's insecurity has permeated every section of the nation.

The senators tasked the police and the Nigerian Army to fish out the killers and those perpetrating other horrendous crimes in every section of the country in brazen fashion that quaked the country's bond of unity.

The forum's Chairman and Senator Representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, said these in a condolence message yesterday.

Bamidele expressed sadness at the gruesome killing of the former presidential aide, whom he described as a detribalised and consummate politician with national clout and acceptability.

He said: "We receive the sudden demise of our brother and friend, Ahmed Gulak, by unknown gunmen with schock and heavy hearts. This was more of a national calamity, taking cognisance of the detrabilised nature of the deceased, who believed in building bridges across ethnic lines by his interactions and association.

"We condemn a situation whereby Nigerians are no longer safe in virtually every part of our country in totality. The kernel for the existence of any government is to guarantee safety of lives and property of the citizens and the present government of President Muhammadu Buhari must be alive to this bidding.

"As enshrined in the statute book, we believe every Nigerian carrying out legitimate businesses in any part of the country should undertake such with guarantee of safety, and Nigeria shouldn't fail in this regard.

"The 51 Senators from the Southern part of the country expressed our heartfelt condolences to Ahmed Gulak's friends, family, confidants , people and government of Adamawa State and the entire Nigerians on the death of this notable politician.

"Though, the situation surrounding his death was callous and painful, but they should take it with what the holy book established that Allah gives and takes. May his soul find rest in the bosom of Allah."