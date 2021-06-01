Angolan President Sacks Minister, Head of Security Service

1 June 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Arnaldo Vieira

Angolan President João Lourenço Monday sacked the security minister and head of security and intelligence service over a financial scandal.

"General Pedro Sebastião is sacked from the position of Minister of State and Head of the Security House of the President of the Republic to which he had been appointed on September 28, 2017.

"Under the terms of the Constitution of the Republic of Angola, the President appoints General Francisco Pereira Furtado to the post of Minister of State and Head of the Security House of the President of the Republic.

"After hearing the National Security Council, the President of the Republic appointed General João Pereira Massano to the position of Head of the Intelligence and Security Service," the decree adds.

General Furtado served under former President José Eduardo dos Santos as the army's general chief of staff for eight years.

The appointments happen at a time the Presidency is facing a financial scandal.

Last week, the country announced the seizure of several millions of dollars, euros and kwanzas following an investigation into army officers accused of embezzlement, currency retention and being associated with other crimes.

An officer of the army serving the Presidency, Major Pedro Lussaty, was caught leaving the country with $10 million and €4 million in cash.

Mr Lussaty, who was arrested last week at the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport in Luanda, was the head of Finance of the music group of the Presidency.

In Angola, travellers going out of the country are allowed to carry a maximum of $10,00.

Angola Reserve Bank, Banco Nacional de Angola (BNA), said last Wednesday it had opened an investigation into the circumstances in which the money withdrawn by a commercial bank was found with military officers from the Security House of the country's Presidency and what compliance procedures were applied.

"The amounts in question, in national currency, were withdrawn at our strongbox by a commercial bank, fully obeying the rules and protocols in force for that purpose, and there was no failure of procedures at the level of BNA," the statement said.

Following the scandal, President Lourenço fired other army officers of the Presidency.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
Six Years On - Are Nigerians Better or Worse Off Under Buhari?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.