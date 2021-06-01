Kenya: I've New Orders From God, Woman 'Wedded' to Holy Spirit Says

A week after her bizarre 'wedding' to the Holy Spirit in Makutano town in West Pokot, Elizabeth Nalem now says she has received her first assignment from God.

The 41-year-old mother of six, whose colorful 'wedding' threw the town into confusion, says she had been directed by God to go to Uganda, and thereafter to the United States of America, to spread the word.

She was spotted in Ng'otut area, Kasei Ward in North Pokot along the Kenya-Uganda border.

Clad in a white headgear and a Bible in hand, Mrs Nalem told journalists that the Holy Spirit was now directing her ways, giving her directions.

'Collect people like money'

"I told God to raise me up like others. I represent all people and I collect people like money to enter the kingdom of God," she said.

As she prepares to head to Uganda, Mrs Nalem said she is now putting up at Ngótut before she embarks on her journey.

"I am going to Amudat in Uganda. The holy spirit is driving me to Uganda," said Mrs Nalem.

Mrs Nalem, who closed her hotel business in Makutano to embark on her new duties, says no one should worry about how her six children and her husband, Joshua Nalem, will fare in her absence.

"God told me that he knows what my family will have to eat. He will take care of them. God told me he will take care of them. I am now the Agape Church. I even came here and found my grandmother is sick and I prayed for her," she said.

Not going back to husband

Even with her with her bizarre decision to "wed" the Holy Spirit, Mrs Nalem says she still communicates with the husband, but has no plans to go back to him for now.

Last week, a stunned Joshua Nalem watched in bewilderment as the love of his life gave her life to another person -- the Holy Spirit. The two had been married for 20 years, with six children.

"I am perturbed. I paid 22 cows and 15 goats for my wife and right now she is having a wedding with the Holy Spirit. This is unbelievable," a shocked Mr Nalem said.

Mr Nalem claimed that the "wedding" with the Holy Spirit was a culmination of the marital troubles the two had been going through.

"I have tried to change her mind but she insisted. I don't know what to do," said Mr Nalem.

The troubles, he said, increased when he asked about her new prayer behavior.

"She would wake up at 3am to pray and when I asked her about it, she ran to a neighbouring homestead, leaving me alone," said Mr Nalem.